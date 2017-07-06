2001 saw highest number of terrorists killed since last three decades in India

New Delhi: 2001 saw the highest number of terrorists killed in anti-terror operations since the last three decades in the country, a leading security think-tank has said.

According to the South Asia Terrorism portal, 92 terrorists were killed till July 2 this year, however the figure is likely to change by the year end.

This is 13 more than 79 killed in the corresponding period of 2016.

In the previous year, a total of 165 terrorists were killed.

However, the 2001 terrorists' toll continues to be the highest since 1988, with a total of 2,850 fatalities, the data compiled by the think-tank showed.

2002 and 2003 also witnessed a record number of terrorists killed, with 1,714 and 1,546 deaths respectively.

But the year 2000 saw the second highest number of terrorists killed, with 1,808 fatalities.

In the last 10 years, 2008 was the deadliest, with 382 terrorists killed.