The Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected the petition by Zakia Jafri, widow of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, upholding the special investigation team's (SIT's) clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other in the 2002 riot case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 12:06
2002 Gujarat riots case: Zakia Jafri's petition rejected, upholds SIT's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected the petition by Zakia Jafri, widow of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, upholding the special investigation team's (SIT's) clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other in the 2002 riot case.

On February 28, 2002, 68 people - including Ehsan Jafri – were killed by a mob at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad.

The petition, filed had challenged the lower court's clean chit to PM Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister, and 58 other people.

It demanded that they be accused on charges of criminal conspiracy behind the riots.

Jafri can now to approach higher forums for further investigation in the case.  

