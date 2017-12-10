2002 riots allegations levelled on PM Modi for votes: Amit Shah targets Congress

GANDHINAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Congress for bringing back the 2002 riots case ahead of elections in Gujarat. The BJP leader claimed that the allegations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being raised only to consolidate votes in the elections.

"The entire nation knows that allegations levelled on Modi ji by Congress backed NGO were all false and he is spotless. Yet for vote bank consolidation, 2002 is being raised in 2017," Shah said.

He was referring to Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra's statement where he had questioned if Modi will go to Jama Masjid to apologise. He had said: "Sonia Gandhi visited Golden Temple and apologised in front of the media. Manmohan Singh also apologised in Parliament. In the last 33 years, the BJP has been adding insult to our injury. Can Narendra Modi visit the Jama Masjid and apologise for 1992 riots."

He also said that Congress had laid the foundation of Gujarat election on casteism. "The would-be President of Congress started hopping from temple to temple. Congress has been the creator of polarisation in India," Shah said.

Elections in Gujarat are in the final leg with the second phase of voting for 93 seats on December 14. The first phase for 89 seats saw a turnout of 68 per cent. The counting for the elections will be held on December 18 for all 182 seats.