2005 Navy war room leak case: Delhi court sends retired Captain Salam Singh Rathore to 7 years in jail

While sentencing Rathore, the court said that he had committed the offence against national security.

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Court on Wednesday sent Captain (Retd) Salam Singh Rathore to seven years in jail in the 2005 Navy War Room leak case. The other accused, Commander (Retd) Jarnail Singh Kalra has been acquitted. 

While sentencing Rathore, the court said that he had committed the offence against national security. The judge convicted Rathore under Section 3(1) C of the 1923 Official Secrets Act and handed him the jail term for spying under the Official Secrets Act.

The court, while awarding the sentence, considered the submission of the prosecutor that several secret documents were recovered from the possession of Rathore which he could not account for. 

The 2005 case pertains to the leaking of over 7,000 pages of defence sensitive information from the naval war room and air defence headquarters, where serving officers passed on military secrets to unauthorised persons for financial gain.

