2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts accused held in Bihar

Patna: Bihar Police on Thursday arrested a 2008 Ahmedabad blasts accused from Gaya district.

The accused has been identified as Taueef Khan.

Besides Khan, two other men have also been arrested.

SSP Garima Malik confirmed that a 2008 Ahmedabad blasts accused was arrested.

As many as 56 people were killed in 20 bomb blasts that had rocked the city on July 26, 2008. Terror organisation Indian Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the blasts.