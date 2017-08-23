close
2008 Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit released from Taloja Jail

The apex court on Monday granted bail to Lt Col Prasad Shrikant  Purohit, who spent nine years in prison. The Malegaon blast had killed seven people.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 10:50
2008 Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit released from Taloja Jail

Mumbai: Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday, was released from the Taloja Jail here on Wednesday.

He was taken away by the Army officials, who reached the Taloja jail today morning ahead of Purohit's release.

The apex court granted bail to Purohit, who spent nine years in prison. The Malegaon blast had killed seven people.

After being given bail, the Lt Col on Tuesday said he wanted to rejoin the Army as soon as possible.

"I want to wear my uniform. It is outermost layer of my skin. I am wedded to it. I am very happy to get back into the service of the best organisation in the country if not the world, the Indian army," he told reporters outside a sessions court here.

Six people were killed in a bomb blast on September 29, 2008 at Malegaon, a communally-sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.

The apex court said there were "material contradictions" in the charge sheets filed by the ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which were required to be tested at the time of trial.

TAGS

Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit2008 Malegaon blastTaloja JailIndian ArmyMumbai

