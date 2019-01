NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday refused to accept the chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and 46 others in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

It further rapped Delhi Police for filing charge sheet without pronouncing requisite sanctions. “You don't have approval from legal department, why did you file chargesheet without approval?” questioned the court.

Delhi Police has now sought 10 days to get sanction approval from concerned authorities.