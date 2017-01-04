2017 assembly polls: Election Commission may announce election schedule today
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) may announce dates for 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur on Wednesday.
Election Commission is expected to address a press conference at 12 noon today where it is most likely to election dates for upcoming Assembly polls in five states.
#ExpectToday Election Commission to address Press Conf at 12 PM today in Delhi, to announce election dates for upcoming Assembly polls
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017
According to sources, preparations for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur have been completed and the ECI is now ready to make a formal announcement in this regard.
Sources also suggested that Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in 7 phases, while polls in rest of the four states may take place in one phase.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held before board exams, said sources.
The first phase of Assembly election would begin from western Uttar Pradesh.
In 2012, elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly were held in seven phases from February 8 to March 3, and the poll schedule was announced on December 24, 2011.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly term ends on May 27.
Assemblies in Punjab, Goa and Manipur are completing their term on March 18 while the Uttarakhand Assembly’s term is up to March 26.
The ECI last week held meeting to discuss security arrangements in all five poll-bound states.
Central security forces will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to conduct fair elections.
The Code of Conduct for elections will come into force once the ECI announces poll dates.
The Commission gives 21 days to the political parties for campaigning after the elections are announced.
The candidates get two weeks for filing the nominations.
In Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party (SP) will fight with Mayawati’s BSP, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain power.
Punjab will witness three-corner fight among ruling Akali Dal and BJP alliance, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Goa will also witness a triangular contest among ruling BJP, Congress and AAP.
