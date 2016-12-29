2017 calendar: Here's why you should start planning your long weekend trips now
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 14:49
Representational image
New Delhi: The year 2016 did not give travellers many options to plan their holidays on long weekends. A number of holidays fell on weekends, which meant that office goers and others lost their well-deserved chance to plan trips during the extended weekend.
The year 2017 is, however, bringing many opportunities to go on vacation on a long weekend.
So, what are you thinking? Make your reservations now.
Here is the list of extended weekends which you can utilise well enough to plan your trips before time:
- January 26, Republic Day (Thursday)
- February 24, Mahashivratri (Friday)
- March 13, Holi (Monday)
- April 14, Good Friday (Friday)
- May 1, May Day (Monday)
- June 26, Eid al-Fitr (End of Ramadan), (Monday)
- August 15, Independence Day (Tuesday)
- August 25, Ganesh Chaturthi (Friday)
- October 02, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)
- October 19, Diwali (Monday)
- December 1, Eid-e-Milad (Friday)
- December 25, Christmas (Monday)
