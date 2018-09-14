हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandrashekhar

2017 Saharanpur riots case: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar released from prison just after midnight

Chandrashekhar was welcomed by his supporters after his release from prison at 2.24 am on Friday.

2017 Saharanpur riots case: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar released from prison just after midnight

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar alias Ravan, who was jailed under NSA charges in connection with 2017 Saharanpur caste violence case, was released from prison early on Friday, hours after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered his early release. Earlier, it had been reported that Chandrashekhar would be released on November 1.

Chandrashekhar was welcomed by his supporters after his release from prison at 2.24 am on Friday. After coming out of the prison, he said he was confident the state government would frame charges against him within 10 days. He further said he would ask "my people" to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power.

Chandrashekhar told news agency ANI, "The government is scared that they are going to be rebuked by the Supreme Court, that they ordered an early release to save themselves. I'm confident that they'll frame some charges against me within 10 days. I'll ask my people to throw BJP out of power in 2019."

He after coming out of prison where he was jailed under NSA charges in connection with the 2017 Saharanpur caste violence case. Uttar Pradesh government ordered his early release yesterday

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday had ordered the early release of Chandrashekhar who has been in jail for nearly a year in connection with his alleged role in the caste violence.

Chandrashekhar was first arrested for his alleged involvement in the Saharanpur riots on June 8, 2017.

On November 2, 2017, he was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. However, a day later, he was arrested again under the provisions of the National Security Act and lodged in jail.

Two close aides of the Bhim Army chief will also be released with him. The decision comes ahead of 2019 elections and is being seen as BJP’s attempt to reach out to the Dalits.

Chandrashekhar's Bhim Army fights for the rights of the Dalits and the downtrodden and was blamed for the bloody caste violence in the Saharanpur district in 2017.

Tags:
Chandrashekhar2017 Saharanpur riots2017 Saharanpur riots caseBhim Army

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close