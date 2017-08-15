close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

2018 crucial for those born in 21st century: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those born in the 21st century will decide the future of the nation and the year 2018 would be crucial for them in that quest.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 08:39

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those born in the 21st century will decide the future of the nation and the year 2018 would be crucial for them in that quest.

"The year 2018 is significant for those born in the 21st century," Modi said in his speech here on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said that from January 1, 2018, the millenials would start turning 18 and will then decide the future of the 21st century and shape the vision of a "new India".

"So I invite them to take this opportunity to shape the future of the nation and participate in India`s development." 

The Prime Minister added that through collective efforts, sacrifice and commitment of 125 crore Indians, especially the younger generation, a new India would be created which is secure, prosperous and powerful, and where all Indians are equal. 

"With firm commitment towards a better and brighter India, we have to move on from disappointment. We have to move on from `chalta hai` attitude towards `badal raha hai` and `badal sakta hai` attitude," Modi said. 

He said with that confidence, the 125 crore Indians will collectively change the nation for the better.

TAGS

Narendra ModiIndependence Day201821st centuryNew India

From Zee News

India

Surgical strike proved India's strength: PM Narendra M...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honour gallantry award winners since Independence
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honou...

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi
India

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi

Asia

Death toll in Nepal floods reaches 91

Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Narendra Modi to cow vigilantes
India

Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Narendra Mod...

India

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep, says PM Narendr...

India

PM Narendra Modi denounces mob violence

PM Modi hails Muslim women fighting &#039;Triple Talaq&#039;, says entire nation is with them
India

PM Modi hails Muslim women fighting 'Triple Talaq...

India

Many countries helping India in war against terror, says PM...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?