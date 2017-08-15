2018 crucial for those born in 21st century: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those born in the 21st century will decide the future of the nation and the year 2018 would be crucial for them in that quest.

"The year 2018 is significant for those born in the 21st century," Modi said in his speech here on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said that from January 1, 2018, the millenials would start turning 18 and will then decide the future of the 21st century and shape the vision of a "new India".

"So I invite them to take this opportunity to shape the future of the nation and participate in India`s development."

The Prime Minister added that through collective efforts, sacrifice and commitment of 125 crore Indians, especially the younger generation, a new India would be created which is secure, prosperous and powerful, and where all Indians are equal.

"With firm commitment towards a better and brighter India, we have to move on from disappointment. We have to move on from `chalta hai` attitude towards `badal raha hai` and `badal sakta hai` attitude," Modi said.

He said with that confidence, the 125 crore Indians will collectively change the nation for the better.