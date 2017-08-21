close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

2019 general elections: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah to hold strategy meet CMs of BJP-ruled states today

In a bid to discuss core issues like development and social welfare work including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will meet the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all party-ruled states on Monday.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 09:04
2019 general elections: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah to hold strategy meet CMs of BJP-ruled states today

New Delhi: In a bid to discuss core issues like development and social welfare work including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will meet the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all party-ruled states on Monday.  

As per the reports of ANI, 13 Chief Ministers and six Deputy Chief Ministers, a few cabinet ministers are expected to attend the meeting, scheduled at 6 PM at party headquarters.

The chief ministers are likely to give presentations of schemes and models undertaken by their respective governments at the meet.

The meeting is being organised just days after Amit Shah unfolded the blue print for 2019 general elections, which may also feature in the discussions. That meeting was attended by eight Union Ministers, during which Shah had reportedly asked party leaders to focus on about 120 winnable seats which party lost in 2014 elections and is aiming for more than 350 in the next general elections.

Reacting over the party's meeting ahead of 2019 elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that this is a clear indication of BJP's insecurity.

Talking to ANI, NCP leader Majeed Memon said that the Prime Minister and BJP chief are struggling to have meetings with their party ruled state chief ministers because they are worried about 2019 mandate.

Apparently, this will be Prime Minister Modi's third meeting with the Chief Ministers after the BJP swept to power in 2014, but the first such exercise since it formed a government in Bihar by joining hands with Nitish Kumar's JD(U). 

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Narendra ModiBJPAmit Shah2019 General ElectionsBharatiya Janata Parttychief ministers

From Zee News

Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days
Delhi

Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days

Cuba witnesses birth of a piglet whose face resembles a monkey&#039;s!
Environment

Cuba witnesses birth of a piglet whose face resembles a mon...

Zakia Jafri&#039;s plea: Gujarat Court likely to pronounce order today
Gujarat

Zakia Jafri's plea: Gujarat Court likely to pronounce...

World

US-South joint drills begin amid North Korea tensions

BJP backs Rajnath&#039;s statement lauding NIA for decline in stone-pelting incidents in JK
India

BJP backs Rajnath's statement lauding NIA for decline...

Doklam stand off won&#039;t culminate into India-China war, feels govt
India

Doklam stand off won't culminate into India-China war,...

10 sailors missing after US destroyer collides with tanker near Singapore: US Navy
World

10 sailors missing after US destroyer collides with tanker...

10 sailors missing, 5 injured after US destroyer collides with tanker near Singapore : US Navy
World

10 sailors missing, 5 injured after US destroyer collides w...

US President Donald Trump brands news media &#039;&#039;worst&#039;&#039;, &#039;&#039;fake&#039;&#039; post working vacation
World

US President Donald Trump brands news media ''wor...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ensuring India gets justice | Law Ministry's hits and misses

Fake news: The facts of fiction

National smart grid mission in line with emerging reality

DNA Edit | Train to nowhere: Indian Railways has long gone off track

#DNAExclusive: Why Ranthambhore is losing its big cats