2019 general elections: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah to hold strategy meet CMs of BJP-ruled states today

New Delhi: In a bid to discuss core issues like development and social welfare work including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will meet the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all party-ruled states on Monday.

As per the reports of ANI, 13 Chief Ministers and six Deputy Chief Ministers, a few cabinet ministers are expected to attend the meeting, scheduled at 6 PM at party headquarters.

The chief ministers are likely to give presentations of schemes and models undertaken by their respective governments at the meet.

The meeting is being organised just days after Amit Shah unfolded the blue print for 2019 general elections, which may also feature in the discussions. That meeting was attended by eight Union Ministers, during which Shah had reportedly asked party leaders to focus on about 120 winnable seats which party lost in 2014 elections and is aiming for more than 350 in the next general elections.

Reacting over the party's meeting ahead of 2019 elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that this is a clear indication of BJP's insecurity.

Talking to ANI, NCP leader Majeed Memon said that the Prime Minister and BJP chief are struggling to have meetings with their party ruled state chief ministers because they are worried about 2019 mandate.

Apparently, this will be Prime Minister Modi's third meeting with the Chief Ministers after the BJP swept to power in 2014, but the first such exercise since it formed a government in Bihar by joining hands with Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

(With inputs from agencies)