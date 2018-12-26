2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief Amit Shah appoints in-charges for 17 states

NEW DELHI: BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday appointed the party's in-charges for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year in 17 states, drafting in Union Minister Prakash Javadekar for steering the campaign in Rajasthan and Thawarchand Gehlot, another minister, for Uttarakhand.

Govardhan Jhadapia, a Gujarat leader, Dushyant Gautam, who is a party vice president, and Narottam Mishra, who is from Madhya Pradesh, will be in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial state, where the BJP is likely to face a tough challenge from a prospective alliance of the SP and the BSP.

Bharatiya Janata Party appoints in-charge & co-incharge for 17 states and Chandigarh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/qjrkZx58ct — ANI (@ANI) 26 December 2018

BJP general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Anil Jain have been assigned Bihar and Chhattisgarh respectively, according to a statement.

Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan and party secretary Deodhar Rao will be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Mahendra Singh and O P Mathur will be in-charge of Assam and Gujarat respectively, the statement said.

The BJP has also appointed in-charges and co in-charges for several other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana and Sikkim among others.

(With PTI inputs)