21 Lashkar terrorists preparing for 'big terror attack' in India; Delhi Police on high alert

The terrorists have entered into India on the orders of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 13:32
21 Lashkar terrorists preparing for &#039;big terror attack&#039; in India; Delhi Police on high alert
File photo

New Delhi: A group of 20-21 terrorists of terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) have slipped into India and are preparing to launch a terror attack.

According to DNA, central intelligence agencies have warned anti-terror units in cities in this regard.

The daily added that the terrorists have entered into India on the orders of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Some have gone to Mumbai and Delhi, and the rest to Punjab and Rajasthan.

"Their plan is carry out spectacular terrorist incident in India," DNA quoted sources as saying.

In the wake of the threat, the agency has issued an alert and advisory to all units of the Delhi Police. Tight monitoring and strengthened anti-terror measures have to be ensured at metro stations, railway stations, airports, hotels famous among tourists, crowded markets, religious places and stadiums in Delhi, said the advisory.

Police have also been asked to conduct proper frisking and checking, besides tightening security.

Earlier in May, a top US intelligence official had warned that Pakistan-based terrorist groups are planning to carry out attacks in India while asserting that Islamabad had failed to rein in terrorists.

Pakistan-based terror groups planning to attack India, Afghanistan: US spymaster
Pakistan-based terror groups planning to attack India, Afghanistan: US spymaster

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, during a Congressional hearing on worldwide threats, told members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that Pakistan was expanding its nuclear arsenal in pursuing tactical nuclear weapons, potentially lowering the threshold for their use.

TAGS

Lashkar-e-TaibaDelhiIndiaLashkar-e-ToibaPakistanTerrorism

