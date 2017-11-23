2196 jobs in Indian Railways! Railways recruitment 2017: Apply for Trade Apprentices at rrccr.com

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has invited applications for 2196 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices.

Interested candidates can apply 'Online' by November 30, 2017 till 5 pm.

Candidates can submit their applications ONLINE only on RRC’s website www.rrccr.com.

How to apply

Candidates are required to log on to the RRC/CR website www.rrccr.com provided for filling ONLINE applications and fill up the personal details/BIODATA etc carefully.

Candidates should be in possession of Aadhaar Card. At the time of registration, candidates have to fill 12 digit Aadhaar Card number. The candidates not having Aadhaar number and have enrolled for Aadhaar but have not received Aadhaar Card can enter 28 digit Aadhaar Enrolment ID printed on the Aadhaar Enrolment slip.

Candidates have to keep printouts of their Online application. If found eligible, he/she will be called for Document Verification and the print out of Online application is required to be produced at the time of Document Verification.

For any problems in the Online submission and printing of Application, call on 9167227205 and 9167227071 from 10:00 am to 17:00 pm (except Sundays and Holidays).

Training period and stipend

First year of training – 70 percent of minimum wage of semi-skilled workers notified by the respective State or Union Territory.

Second year of training – 80 percent of minimum wage of semi-skilled workers notified by the respective State or Union Territory.

Third and fourth year of training – 90 percent of minimum wage of semi-skilled workers notified by the respective State or Union Territory.

No Hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangement during their training.