21st century belongs to India and China, says PM Modi

New Delhi: The 21st century belongs to the Asians, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while addressing a students' convention to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations.

“Vivekananda was the first person to refer to the concept of 'One Asia.' Today, the world knows that 21st century is the century of rising Asians – whether that be China or India,” he added.

On a lighter note, the Prime Minister said “I am not opposed to celebrations of Rose day in colleges,” further adding, “But the celebration of days should be shift from Rose Day to Kerala Day or Sikh Day or Punjab Day to learn and act according to state culture.”

Praising the efforts and contribution of cleanliness workers in our daily lives, the Prime Minister said, "Phele sauchalay, phir devalay (First build toilets, then temples)."

"I owe my health to the sanitation workers, not expensive doctors," added PM Modi. "Can we litter Ganga and then take a holy dip? Can we litter and then chant Vande Mataram?"

Taking a swipe at student politics in Indian universities, he said, "None of the student organisations talk about cleanliness while campaigning for university elections should."

Recalling Vivekananda's sacrifices on the anniversary of 9/11 attacks, "Today is 9/11...this day became widely spoken about after 2001 but there was another 9/11 of 1893 which we remember."

"Americans forgot about the first 9/11 in 1893, which is why the second 9/11 took place," said the PM.

Swami Vivekananda raised his voice against the social evils that has entered our society, he said, adding "The correspondence between Swami Vivekananda and Jamsetji Tata will show the concern Swami JI had towards India's self-reliance."

Attacking 'anti-national' elements, PM Modi said, “My heart swells with pride when I hear Vande Mataram. But I know, there are some people who do not like us shouting Vande Mataram.”

Addressing students, the Prime Minister said, "There's no success without failure. We should not be afraid of failure," while reiterating Swami Vivekanada's ideal that both knowledge and skills are equally important.

Skills, innovation is crucial for the nation's development, he told the students.

"We salute Bengalis contribution to the world," said the PM Modi while referring to Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize and Vivekananda's Chicago address.

"People knew no other salutation other than 'ladies and gentlemen'. For the first time, Vivekananda introduced 'brothers and sisters'," said PM Modi.

"I salute those who respecting women over 100 times," he said.

The theme of the student convention is 'Young India, New India'.

The convention of students is being held on a day Vivekananda delivered his historic address at Chicago in 1893.