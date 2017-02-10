22 percent of TV programmes depict tobacco use: Government study

New Delhi: Nearly 22 per cent of television programmes in India depict tobacco use and 71 per cent of these were broadcast when children and adolescents may have been watching even as an estimated one million deaths in the country are linked to tobacco, a government study has found.

Noting that the implementation of the 'Film Rules' was "very low" in television, the study has recommended strengthening enforcement of the rule by putting across guidelines for the Censor Board and enforcement officials enlisting the key elements to look into for certifying films.

The study said that while 99 per cent of films with tobacco scenes implemented at least one of the three elements of the Film Rules, only 27 per cent implemented all three elements fully in the approved manner and asserted that if properly implemented, these anti-tobacco warning messages are effective in even prompting decisions to quit tobacco.

The Film Rules under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) mandate three forms of warning messages (anti-tobacco health spots, audio-visual disclaimers and static health warning messages) during broadcast of tobacco products in films and television programmes.

"During the study period, 22 per cent of TV programmes were found to depict tobacco. Worryingly, 71 per cent of these programmes were broadcast when children and adolescents may have been watching. Implementation of the Film Rule on TV was found to be very low.

"Only 4 per cent of these programmes implemented at least two of the three elements of the rules and none carried both of the government approved anti-tobacco spots ('Child' and 'Dhuan'). Static health messages were most likely to be shown, but these were also not implemented fully as per Rules," the study said.

The study titled 'Evaluation of Tobacco Free Film and Television Policy in India' was conducted by Vital Strategies with support from WHO Country Office for India under the guidance of Health Ministry to evaluate the implementation of the Film Rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

"Tobacco use is detrimental to all aspects of life, and grips users in the most productive years. We must reverse this tide. An effective way of tobacco control would be to ingrain and indoctrinate the young minds, the children and the youth.

"If they could be weaned away from tobacco use, we believe that the battle is half won, since the children and youth of today will be the policy and lawmakers of tomorrow," Union Health secretary C K Mishra said while speaking at a national consultation on 'Implementation of the Tobacco-Free Film Rules in Theatres and Television programmes.

Tobacco use currently causes over five million deaths annually worldwide and these deaths are expected to rise to over eight million yearly by 2030 globally. India is home to the second largest number of tobacco consumers in the world and it is estimated that one million deaths can be attributed to tobacco use in the country.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani who took part in the consultation suggested that after the national anthem, anti-smoking films should be shown in film theatres.

Researchers observed and coded over 413 hours of randomly selected television programmes across 45 channels and interviewed 3,080 people to inform the findings in the report.

As per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India (GATS) conducted by the Health Ministry, 35 per cent of the adults in the age group of 15 years and above consume tobacco in some form or the other with 48 per cent males and 20 per cent females consuming tobacco in any form.

Nearly two in five (38 per cent) adults in rural areas and one in four (25 per cent) adults in urban areas use some form of tobacco.

The depiction of tobacco was greater in non-prime time than prime time programmes (71 per cent vs 29 per cent), when the chance of children and adolescents being exposed to it is more likely while newer than older programmes was 52 per cent vs 48 per cent.

Of the tobacco forms depicted, cigarettes were the most often depicted and they were shown more often in prime time versus non-prime time hours (93 per cent vs 73 per cent).

"99 per cent of films with tobacco scenes implemented at least one of all the three elements of the Film Rules - anti-tobacco health spots, audio-visual disclaimer, and health warning as static message.

"Implementation of each element of the Film Rules was - 97 per cent included anti-tobacco health spots, 79 per cent films incorporated the audio-visual disclaimer and 86 per cent of the films included the health warning as a static message," the study said.

However, only 27 per cent of the films implemented all the key elements of the Film Rules fully and in the approved manner, the study said while asserting that one in two people who recalled any element of the rules said that it increased their concern about tobacco's health harm.

"One in three tobacco users said that viewing any of the elements of the Film Rules made them more likely to quit," the study said adding that 48 per cent of television programmes were found to carry unapproved and non-compliant anti-tobacco health warnings as static message.

"Higher overall implementation of the Film Rules was observed in film theatres than in television programmes. A number of gaps were observed in implementation of the rules in both film theatres and on television programmes, including the incorrect and incomplete use and presentation of the government-approved warnings. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should put in place a mechanism to monitor television programmes that display tobacco products or their use and ensure compliance," it said.

"The film fraternity has played an extremely positive and a vital role in implementing the tobacco-free film and television policy. India has pioneered this policy and it would not have been possible without the support of the film and television industry. I would request them to join this movement against tobacco and help save precious lives," said Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India.