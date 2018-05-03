22-year-old man lynched in Rajasthan's Bikaner in alleged love jihad case

A 22-year-old man was lynched in Bikaner in Rajasthan by a mob in an alleged love jihad case. Three persons, including the father of the woman involved, were arrested by police in connection with the incident.

The police, however, dismissed reports of it being a case of love jihad, saying it was a case of attraction between a couple. Superintendent of Police Sawai Singh Godara said, “We can’t call it a love jihad case. In this age when you study together, attraction can happen and then you don’t see religion or community.”

According to reports, the deceased, Saif Ali, was beaten up ruthlessly by the family of the woman and dumped at a spot on the outskirts of the city. When onlookers informed the police, they rushed to the spot and admitted the man to a hospital.

However, the man succumbed to his injury and breathed his last in the hospital. According to The Asian Age, as many as seven people took Saif to the outskirts of the city and beat them up. After that, they dumped him in a drain from where the police recovered him in a critically injured state.

According to reports, an FIR has been registered against seven people, of which three have been arrested by the police.

(With ANI inputs)