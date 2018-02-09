227 nomination papers found valid for Nagaland polls: Official

Kohima: A total of 227 nomination papers from different political parties and independents filed for the February 27 Nagaland assembly elections were found valid after a scrutiny held on Thursday, an election official said.

"(As many as) 257 nomination papers filed for Nagaland Assembly elections were scrutinized by the respective Returning Officers, where 227 nomination papers were found valid and 29 were found invalid," said Additional Chief Electorate Officer N Moa Aier.

Aier said scrutiny of the nomination papers of Kaito Jakhalu for Suruhoto Assembly Constituency under Zunheboto district was adjourned till February 10 next, as he is holding an `office of profit,` as complained by his opponents.

He said there are 47 stand-by candidates filing nomination papers in support of the candidates, who are expected to withdraw their nomination papers on or before the last date of withdrawal of on February 12.

Elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly are slated to be held on February 27, and counting of votes will be done on March 3.