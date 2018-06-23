हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India

23 Air India flights delayed due to software malfunction, passengers hit

NEW DELHI: Several Air India flights were delayed across its network including a few at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) here on Saturday due to a software malfunction. According to ANI, at least 23 Air India flights were hit after a technical glitch in the check-in software hampered operations.

An airline spokesperson later confirmed the news. 

''The departure timings of as many as 23 flights were affected and the delays owing to the software malfunction stretched from 15-30 minutes,'' the spokesperson said.

"The software-related glitch affected operations from 1 pm to 2.30 pm during which period, check-in and other services were handled manually," the spokesperson said.

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology. 

As soon as word spread, those waiting at the airport to catch their scheduled flights on Saturday took to Twitter and shared the news about Air India server failure.

The government has been trying hard to revive the fortunes of the debt-laden national carrier but so far it has got no response from big investors.

(With PTI inputs)

