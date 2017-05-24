close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

24 hours on, rescuers still clueless about IAF's missing Sukhoi-30; bad weather halts search ops

Even after 24 hours, the search and rescue team has failed to locate IAF's Sukhoi-30 fighter jet which went missing, with two pilots on board, minutes after it took off from Assam's Tejpur airbase on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 13:03
24 hours on, rescuers still clueless about IAF&#039;s missing Sukhoi-30; bad weather halts search ops

New Delhi: Even after 24 hours, the search and rescue team has failed to locate Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, which went missing, with two pilots on board, minutes after it took off from Assam's Tejpur airbase on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rescue mission for locating the missing Sukhoi-30 fighter jet has been halted owing to bad weather conditions.

The jet had taken off from the IAF station on the outskirts of Tezpur town at 10.30 am on Tuesday, but it lost radar and radio contact around 60 km northeast of the air base.

“A massive search operation, involving helicopters, were launched to trace the plane and the pilots, aged between 25 and 30,” Defence spokesman Lt Col Sombit Ghosh of the Army’s IV Corps had told reporters.

Thereafter, authorities at Biswanath district, which borders Arunachal Pradesh, were informed.

IAF's Sukhoi-30 fighter jet carrying 2 pilots goes missing; search operations underway
MUST READ
IAF's Sukhoi-30 fighter jet carrying 2 pilots goes missing; search operations underway

The Indian Air Force has already lost at least seven of the 240 Sukhoi-30MKIs till now. 

This is the second time that a Sukhoi-30 of the Tezpur base has met with trouble. 

A Sukhoi-30 crashed close to Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary in Nagaon district on May 19, 2015.

TAGS

IAFmissing Sukhoi-30 fighter jetTezpurAssamIndian Air Force

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Islamic State claims first suicide attack in Somalia, kills 5
World

Islamic State claims first suicide attack in Somalia, kills...

Microsoft new Surface Pro: Here&#039;s your 360 degree view to the laptop
Gadgets

Microsoft new Surface Pro: Here's your 360 degree view...

Microsoft&#039;s new Surface Pro, Surface Pen and Surface keyboard: Here&#039;s all you want to know
Gadgets

Microsoft's new Surface Pro, Surface Pen and Surface k...

&#039;No information&#039;, says China, 24 hours after IAF&#039;s Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing
India

'No information', says China, 24 hours after IAF...

Nearly 3/4th of IoT projects are failing: Cisco
Technology

Nearly 3/4th of IoT projects are failing: Cisco

Now add friend while streaming on Facebook Live
Technology

Now add friend while streaming on Facebook Live

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video