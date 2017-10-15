24 passengers fall ill after consuming food in Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express

New Delhi: Twenty four passengers travelling on Tejas Express from Karmali to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have fallen ill after they had food from the pantry car.

All the passengers who complaine dof food poisoning were admitted to a Lifecare Hospital at Chiplun in the Konkan region.

Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph with ultra modern amenities run between Mumbai and Karmali (5 days a week during Non-monsoon period and 3 days a week during monsoon period).

Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train has bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.

There are tea and coffee vending machines and snack tables at each coach as catering facility for passengers in the new designed coaches.

Promised in the budget, Tejas Express will also be pressed into service in Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow sectors, according to the railways.