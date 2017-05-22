close
25 Indian doctors stranded in China to return Tuesday

Twenty-five Indian doctors and their families, stuck in a hotel in China's Shenzhen city, will travel to India on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 18:39

Beijing: Twenty-five Indian doctors and their families, stuck in a hotel in China's Shenzhen city after their travel agent failed to pay the Chinese tour operator, will travel to India on Tuesday.

"They are in Macau and will travel to Mumbai tomorrow," an Indian official at the Consulate in Guangzhou told IANS.

Macau is a Special Administrative Region of China.

The doctors are from Mumbai and were on a trip to China with their families.

According to a news report, Chinese tour operators refused to facilitate their return until their fee is paid after their Mumbai tour operator failed to make payments.

The doctors claimed the hotel authorities asked them to vacate their rooms on Sunday and forced them to remain in the lobby until they paid the entire money.
 

TAGS

Indian doctorsChinaShenzhen City

