UP storm

26 people dead as lightning and dust storm hit Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government directed the concerned district magistrates of the affected areas to immediately provide compensation to families of those killed.

Representational image

LUCKNOW: At least 26 people were killed after dust storms and lightning hit in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. Storms and lightning wreaked havoc in places across 11 districts of the state on Friday night.

While five deaths each were reported from Jaunpur and Sultanpur, four died in Unnao, three each died in Chandauli and Bahraich, two in Rae Bareli and one each in Mirzapur, Sitapur, Amethi and Pratapgarh, the spokesperson added.

Kannauj district was also affected by a dust storm but no casualty was reported from there, he said.

Soon after the calamity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government directed the concerned district magistrates of the affected areas to immediately provide compensation to families of those killed and relief to the storm-affected people.

Expressing grief over the deaths, he said the state government will extend all possible help to those hit by dust storms and related incidents, according to the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the weather department has warned that thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, are likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

Earlier this week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rains, thunderstorm, and dust storm in Uttar Pradesh between June 7 to June 12.

According to a press note released by IMD Lucknow, thunderstorm or dust storm was likely to occur in Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut and Churk town in Sonbadra district. The maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to hover around 29 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.

The thunderstorms and dust storms, a frequent in the state in May, has already claimed several lives. As many as 80 people were killed when a dust storm struck several parts of UP on May 2 and May 3. Most of the deaths had occurred in Agra district.

At least 18 people lost their lives in a thunderstorm that hit several places in the state on May 9 and 10. Fifty-one people died in similar incidents on May 14. Dust storms swept various parts of the state on June 1 claiming at least 17 lives due to uprooting of trees and incidents of house collapse.

(With inputs from agencies)

