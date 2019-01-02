26/11 terror attacks: India engaging with Washington for extradition of US-based individuals

New Delhi: The Government of India is currently engaged with Washington for the extradition of US-based individuals for their alleged role in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the US on December 13-15, 2018, for discussion with the American authorities.

This was revealed by Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of External Affairs Gen VK Singh in the Parliament.

''The Govt has engaged with relevant US authorities, under terms of the India-US Extradition Treaty of 1997, for the extradition of the US-based individuals for their role in the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai,'' Gen VK Singh said.

"'The United States has expressed its commitment towards working with its international partners to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the 26/11/2008 Mumbai attack," Gen Singh told the lawmakers in Parliament.

It may be noted that during the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on September 6, 2018, both sides called on Pakistan to bring to justice expeditiously the perpetrators of the Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, and other cross-border terror attacks.

American citizen and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative David Headley who conspired in plotting the 26/11 terror attacks is currently lodged in a US jail.

He had scouted targets for the attacks in Mumbai for LeT and visited the city 5 times between 2007-2008.

In 2013, he was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.

In 2010, the US had given NIA access to Headley for questioning.

The accused Tahawwur Rana was acquitted of plotting the 26/11 terror attacks but the court said that he did provide material support to LeT.