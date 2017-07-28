close
27 of 73 roads along Sino-Indian border complete, rest by 2022: Govt

Twenty-seven of the 73 roads approved along the India-China border have been completed and the rest are expected to be finished by end of 2022, the government said on Friday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 18:16

New Delhi: Twenty-seven of the 73 roads approved along the India-China border have been completed and the rest are expected to be finished by end of 2022, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said 73 Sino-Indian border roads along the Northern Borders were approved for construction.

"Out of this, 27 roads have been completed and the balance are planned for completion by December 2022," the minister said.

He said the delay in execution of road projects was due to delay in forest, wildlife and environment clearance. 

Besides, hard rock stretches, limited working season, delay in land acquisition, difficulties in availability of construction material and damage due to natural disasters such as flash floods were also hampering work.

He added that four strategic railway lines had been approved along the India-China border.

In response to a question whether India was aware of expanding Chinese infrastructure along the border, the minister replied: "The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India`s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it."

The ongoing stand-off between India and China along the border started after China attempted to construct a road in Bhutanese territory and Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army.

Sino-Indian borderSikkim standoffsubhash bhamreIndian GovtLok SabhaRajya SabhaIndia ChinaChinese Army

