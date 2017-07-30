close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

29 Indian cities and towns highly vulnerable to earthquakes

The NCS has also carried out microzonation of cities like Delhi and Kolkata to study the possible impact of earthquake in these mega cities.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 16:22

New Delhi: Twenty-nine Indian cities and towns, including Delhi and capitals of nine states, fall under "severe" to "very severe" seismic zones, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

A majority of these places are in the Himalayas, one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Kohima (Nagaland), Puducherry, Guwahati (Assam), Gangtok (Sikkim), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Imphal (Manipur) and Chandigarh fall under seismic zones IV and V.

These cities have a combined population of over three crore.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has classified different regions in the country into zones II to V, taking into consideration earthquake records, tectonic activities and damage caused, the director of the NCS, Vineet Gauhlat, said.

The NCS, which records earthquakes and carries out studies pertaining to microzonation of cities, comes under the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Seismic microzonation is the process of subdividing a region into smaller areas having different potential for hazardous earthquake effects.

Zone II is considered the least seismically active, while Zone V is the most active. Zone IV and V fall under "severe" to "very severe" categories respectively.

Zone V includes the entire northeastern region, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarkhand, the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, parts of north Bihar and the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Sikkim, northern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and a small part of Maharashtra fall under Zone IV.

Bhuj, which was struck by a massive earthquake in 2001 in which 20,000 people were killed, Chandigarh, Ambala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Roorkee fall under zones IV and V.

Kusala Rajendran, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and an expert on paleoseismology, earthquake recurrence and active tectonics, said most of the cities in the list have a high population density and fall in the Indo-Gangetic plains.

"The Himalayan arc, stretching from the upper Assam region to Jammu and Kashmir, is known to be a high seismic zone and these cities in the Indo-Gangetic belt fall within reasonable limits of the Himalayas. So repercussions are bound to be felt there," she observed.

M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said 31 new earthquake observatories will come up in the country by March next year. At present, there are 84 observatories.

This is being done to detect and record earthquake parameters more accurately and identify possible precursors of tremors.

The NCS has also carried out microzonation of cities like Delhi and Kolkata to study the possible impact of earthquake in these mega cities.

TAGS

IndiaIndian CitiesEarthquakesM RajeevanIndia Meteorological DepartmentNSCNational Centre for Seismology

From Zee News

Viral Video: Flash flood washes away a flock of sheep in Rajasthan even as people rush to their aid - Watch
Rajasthan

Viral Video: Flash flood washes away a flock of sheep in Ra...

Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding: NIA conducts raids at two places belonging...

Jammu and KashmirIndia

Three held in Kulgam for raping minor girls

Asia

Shahbaz Sharif's son may become Punjab CM

Gujarat

ICG seizes 1,500 kgs heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore off Gujara...

Asia

'Is everyone else in Pakistan Sadiq and Ameen' -...

&#039;Jawaharlal Nehru, Edwina Mountbatten were rarely alone to have physical affair&#039;
India

'Jawaharlal Nehru, Edwina Mountbatten were rarely alon...

India

Air India air hostess, crew detained in Saudi Arabia over p...

Want a personalised postage stamp with your favourite animal? Delhi Zoo is planning to make that happen!
Environment

Want a personalised postage stamp with your favourite anima...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The Rise, Shine and Eclipse of Nitish Kumar

Rich-poor divide affects development

India’s retail sector likely to get a shot in the arm soon

Crime & empire: Japanese invasion of Manchuria

Bihar emerges as clear winner