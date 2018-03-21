2G scam case: Delhi High Court to hear CBI's appeal against A Raja, Kanimozhi's acquittal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and several others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

The central probe agency had on Tuesday filed the appeal in the high court after a special CBI court acquitted all the 19 accused, including A Raja, in the Rs 30,984-crore 2G spectrum allocation scam case in December.

The CBI had then said that it would file a petition challenging the trial court order.

The high court, after a thorough examination, found strong grounds for an appeal and listed the matter for hearing on March 21.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too had on Monday filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the trial court's acquittal of the accused persons.

The acquittal of A Raja and several others in the 2G scam case triggered a major political storm in the country with Congress, DMK and several other parties attacking the Narendra Modi government of a witch-hunt and political vendetta.

(With ANI inputs)