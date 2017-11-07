2G spectrum case: Date of verdict to be decided on December 5

The date of verdict in the high-profile 2G spectrum scam cases will be decided on December 5, 2017, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Delhi said on Tuesday while adjourning the matter.

The court was likely to declare the date of pronouncement of judgement in three cases in the 2G spectrum scam involving politicians and renowned industrialists. The court had earlier on October 25, deferred the matter to November 7 observing that documents in the case are voluminous and technical in nature which might take substantial time for clarification.

Two cases have been filed by the CBI and another one by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In its chargesheet filed against former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and others in 2011, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore in the allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum.

In April 2014, the ED had filed a chargesheet against 19 people, including Raja and Kanimozhi in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.