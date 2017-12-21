2G spectrum scam: Who said what after acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi, others

NEW DELHI: Soon after former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi along with all others were acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case, reactions have started pouring in.

Here is who said what:

Kanimozhi: "I thank everybody who stood by me. It wasn't very easy being accused of something that you have not done. It meant a lot to the party as well. It is a big day for the party."

A Raja: "I will only comment after reading the judgement."

#WATCH: Former Telecom Minister A Raja after being acquitted in the #2GScam pic.twitter.com/hmu8oWOZeD — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Chidambaram, Congress leader: "Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of Government was never true, was not correct and that has been established today."

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader: "Clearly the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country."

Manish Tewari, Congress leader: "Former CAG Vinod Rai must apologise to the nation for throwing presumptive sensational Corrosive numbers into public discourse. He was author of imbecile 1.76 thousand crore loss theory that I had destroyed during my cross-examination of Rai in JPC. Court has affirmed JPC Report.

Durai Murugan, Senior DMK leader: "Victory begins now. With political motives, this case was put in us. Conspiracies were hatched against us but all have been blown away now."

RS Bharathi, DMK leader: "It was a false case. For the past 2 assembly elections, the case was used against us, now it has been proved to be wrong."

CBI: "We are waiting for copy of the judgement. We will take legal opinion on it after that."

Arun Jaitley: "This was a corrupt and dishonest policy, which had already been upheld by the Supreme Court in 2012."

Subramanian Swamy: "Govt must prove its bonafides by filing an immediate appeal in High Court. Congis and Allies celebrated JJ HC acquittal. Then in SC got deflated. Same will be here."