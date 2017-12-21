2G verdict: Govt should immediately appeal in Delhi High Court against acquittal, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who was one of the petitioners on whose plea a CBI probe was ordered in 2G case, on Thursday said the government should immediately appeal in the Delhi High Court against the acquittal.

"The government should appeal in the high court against the acquittal of all the accused," Swamy told PTI outside court premises.

Later, Swamy also tweeted that the government must prove its bonafides by filing an immediate appeal in the High Court.

In the tweets, he also made reference to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's DA case in which she along with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan was acquitted by the Karnataka High Court which was finally overruled this year by the Supreme Court.

Govt must prove its bonafides by filing an immediate appeal in High Court — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 21, 2017

Congis and Allies celebrated JJ HC acquittal. Then in SC got deflated. Same will be here. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 21, 2017

Judge Saini must have taken into account what the Establishment is doing to ED Jr Director for prosecuting PC BC. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 21, 2017

DMK MP Kanimozhi and former telecom minister A Raja and all other accused were acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by the special court which held that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove the charges.

The CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for the 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the top court on February 2, 2012.

"I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of the charges against any of the accused," Special CBI Judge OP Saini said in his verdicts in three separate cases related to the 2G scam in a packed courtroom at the Patiala House premises.

Dealing a body blow to the CAG's and CBI's estimation of huge loss in grant of 2G licences, judge Saini in his 1,552- page verdict in the main CBI case held that some people "artfully" arranged few selected facts and created a scam "when there was none".

The three judgements, which together ran into 2,183 pages, included the one that stemmed out of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s money laundering case.

Raja remained in jail for over 15 months while Kanimozhi was in prison for six months before they were granted bail. Other accused persons were also in jail for varying terms.

Meanwhile, the ED and the CBI said they will challenge before the Delhi High Court the verdicts. In all, there were 17 accused, including Raja and Kanimozhi in this case.

(With PTI inputs)