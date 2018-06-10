हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
3 coaches of 12809 Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail near Igatpuri in Maharashtra, no casualty reported

Three coaches of Howrah Mail derailed early on Sunday near Igatpuri railway station in Maharashtra. However, there has been no report of any casualty in the incident so far.

Rescue and relief operations have already begun and security forces have been rushed to the spot.

A report in DNA quoted Central Railway chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi as saying that three coaches of 12809 Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed shortly after 2 am on Sunday. Bogies S-12, S-13 and pantry car of the Mumbai-Howrah mail derailed.

More details are awaited.

