3 IIMs make it to top 50 in QS management rankings

NEW DELHI: Three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have made it to the top 50 list of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Masters in Management Rankings 2018.

IIM Bangalore was ranked at number 22, followed by IIM Ahmedabad at 23 and IIM Calcutta at 46.

HEC Paris emerged at the top of the list, followed by London Business School at number two and ESADE at number three.

For the first time, QS has released a Master in Management ranking. The rankings were part of a portfolio of four business Masters rankings released by QS which included Masters in Business Analytics, Masters in Management and Masters in Finance, and Global MBA Ranking.

Five Indian institutes made it to the Global MBA list – IIM Ahmedabad at 49, IIM Bangalore at 58, Indian School of Business at 93, IIM Calcutta in the 121-130 rank and SPJIMR in 200+ rank.

The five factors used by QS for ranking the courses are Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, return on Investment; Thought-Leadership; and diversity.