हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

3 killed in dumper-car collision in Jharkhand

Three seriously injured were taken to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, police said.

3 killed in dumper-car collision in Jharkhand
Representational image

Jamshedpur: Three persons including a minor girl were killed and two others were injured in a collision between a dumper and a car in West Singhbhum district, police said.

The accident occurred on Noamundi-Jagannathpur road under Noamundi police station area when the dumper rammed into the four-wheeler, killing a child and a woman on the spot.

Three seriously injured were taken to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, police said.

All the victims were occupants of the car which was on its way to Barbil in Odisha from Seraikela.

The car was badly damaged under the impact of the collision, while the dumper was overturned, police said. 

Tags:
JharkhandJamshedpurNoamundi-Jagannathpur road

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close