Indian Army

3 Lieutenant General-level officers take charge as new Army Commanders

Three Lieutenant General-level officers took charge as new Army Commanders on Sunday. The took charge after the retirement of three Army commanders.

Lt Gen SK Saini will head the Pune-based Southern Command, taking over from Lt Gen DR Soni. Lt Gen PS Thimayya will be the new head of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) at Shimla. Lt Gen MM Naravane has been appointed as the new Eastern Army Commander head quartered at Kolkata.

Lt Gen PS Rajeshwar took charge as the new Chief of Integrated Defence Staff.

According to The Tribune, Lt Gen BS Negi replaced Lt Gen Rajan Bakshi as the General Officer commanding-in-chief of Central Command. He had earlier headed 14 Corps, based in Leh. The 14 Corps guards the Siachen Glacier and the Line of Actual Control with China.

Lt Gen Negi has also served as the commandant of the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

(With agency inputs)

