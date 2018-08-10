हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kiki challenge

3 youths perform Kiki stunt on train in Mumbai, court orders them to clean station

Shyam Sharma (24), Dhruv (23) and Nishant (20), were caught by the Railway Protection Force after a video of them performing Kiki challenge on the station went viral.

Video grab/Youtube
Video grab/Youtube

MUMBAI: Vasai Railway Court on Thursday ordered three youth, who performed the Kiki challenge in front of a moving train and an ambulance, to clean the Vasai railway station for three days. 

A senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said that the three involved were asked to spread awareness among people to not take up these challenges. 

"The railway court ordered that the three men would clean all platforms of Vasai station from 11am to 2pm and then, between 3pm to 5pm, will create awareness among commuters of the dangers of stunts like the Kiki challenge," the official said.

The Kiki challenge was introduced by Canadian rapper Drake, which involved people jumping out of a moving vehicle and dancing to his song "In My Feelings"

The video, shot by Shyam Sharma (24), Dhruv (23) and Nishant (20) at Western Railway's Vasai station, had gone viral on social media after it was uploaded a week ago and had been viewed by over 2.2 million people.

"We arrested Shyam Sharma from a mall yesterday and he revealed the whereabouts of the other two, who too were arrested soon after. Sharma has previously worked in television serials while the other two have a channel on YouTube," the official said.

They had been arrested under sections 145 B (indecency or nuisance), 147 (entering railway premises or damaging property) 154 (endangering safety of passengers) and 156 (performing stunts) of the Indian Railway Act, he said. These sections entail a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of Rs 500, the official informed.

This is not the first time that people performed this challenge under dangerous circumstances. Earlier on August 7, video of a teenager performing Kiki Challenge on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was reported. The youngster was seen performing the challenge first inside a local train coach and then on the platform. 

The authorities have also warned others not to take on the challenge, as doing so would count as attempting a stunt, which is punishable by law. the Mumbai Police too had advised people on July 26 against taking up the Kiki challenge, by tweeting, "Not just a risk for you, but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!". They even got cheeky in this other tweet: 'We love your safety and can't leave it to be decided by Kiki!'. 

Police from several states have cautioned people against taking the Kiki challenge since it poses a danger to their lives as well as that of others.

(With PTI inputs)

