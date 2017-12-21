35 defence aircraft crashed, 14 pilots killed since 2014: Minister

New Delhi: As many as 35 defence aircraft, including 11 helicopters, crashed between 2014 and 2017, killing 14 pilots, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said every aircraft accident is thoroughly investigated by a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause and recommendations implemented.

"Various preventive measures are being taken, including invigoration of the Aviation Safety Organisation, streamlining of accident/incident reporting procedure, analytical studies, and quality audits of aircraft fleet, to identify vulnerable areas to avoid such accidents," Bhamre said.

"Accident prevention programmes have been given an added thrust to identify risk-prone and hazardous areas specific to the aircraft fleet and operational environment to ensure safe practices and procedures," he said.