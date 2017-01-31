35 Delhi-bound trains, 13 flights delayed due to heavy fog

New Delhi: At least 34 trains and 13 flights were delayed on Tuesday Monday due to fog.

While 34 Delhi-bound trains were running behind their schedule, six others were rescheduled as dense fog engulfed many parts of north India.

Seven International flights delayed (6 arrival, departure 1), six domestic flights delayed (2 arrival, 4 departure).

Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Etawah area today witnessed heavy fog.

Cold conditions prevailed in northern India including Delhi where rail and air services were affected due to dense fog.

Punjab and Haryana were covered in a thick blanket of fog affected normal life at many places and impacted vehicular traffic in both the states.

Dense to very dense fog was reported from parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh.

Rains at isolated places likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry and Kerala.