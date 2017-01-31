35 Delhi-bound trains, 13 flights delayed due to heavy fog
New Delhi: At least 34 trains and 13 flights were delayed on Tuesday Monday due to fog.
While 34 Delhi-bound trains were running behind their schedule, six others were rescheduled as dense fog engulfed many parts of north India.
Seven International flights delayed (6 arrival, departure 1), six domestic flights delayed (2 arrival, 4 departure).
Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Etawah area today witnessed heavy fog.
Cold conditions prevailed in northern India including Delhi where rail and air services were affected due to dense fog.
Punjab and Haryana were covered in a thick blanket of fog affected normal life at many places and impacted vehicular traffic in both the states.
Dense to very dense fog was reported from parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh.
Rains at isolated places likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry and Kerala.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!