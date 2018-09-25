हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIT rookee students

35 IIT Roorkee students and 15 others, stranded in Lahul Spiti, safe, confirms Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under heavy showers since the last few days.

35 IIT Roorkee students and 15 others, stranded in Lahul Spiti, safe, confirms Himachal CM
ANI photo

New Delhi: The group of 50 trekkers including 35 IIT Roorkee students, who reportedly went missing in Himachal Pradesh's Lahul Spiti, are safe. The announcement came from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under heavy showers since the last few days.

News agency ANI had earlier reported that as of Monday, 45 persons were reported missing in Lahul Spiti. Among them is a group of IIT students. 

Rajvir Singh, the father of one of the students missing, was quoted as saying that his son Ankit had gone trekking to Hamta Pass in Kullu and were scheduled to return to Manali. He says he has not heard from him.

Landslides were reported in several parts of the state with many roads getting blocked. Rivers in the state were flowing at danger levels with authorities on high alert.

Locals and tourists were also advised to exercise caution.

Tags:
IIT rookee studentsHimachal Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close