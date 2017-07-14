3,500 child pornographic sites blocked last month: Govt to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is taking steps to deal with the issue of child pornography in its entirety and around 3,500 websites hosting such content have been blocked last month.

The government told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that it has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider installation of jammers in schools to block access to child pornographic content.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand told the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar that it is not possible to install jammers in school buses.

"We are coming out with steps which will deal with the situation in its entirety," she told the bench.

"Jammers in school buses are not possible," Anand said, adding, "government has asked the CBSE to consider whether jammers can be installed in schools to curb access to such websites."

The government told the court that it would file a status report on the steps taken by it to curb child pornography.

The court has asked the Centre to file a status report within two days.

The apex court was hearing a petition which has sought direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to curb the menace of child pornography across the country.