close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

3,500 child pornographic sites blocked last month: Govt to SC

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is taking steps to deal with the issue of child pornography in its entirety and around 3,500 websites hosting such content have been blocked last month.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 12:14
3,500 child pornographic sites blocked last month: Govt to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is taking steps to deal with the issue of child pornography in its entirety and around 3,500 websites hosting such content have been blocked last month.

The government told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that it has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider installation of jammers in schools to block access to child pornographic content.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand told the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar that it is not possible to install jammers in school buses.

"We are coming out with steps which will deal with the situation in its entirety," she told the bench.

"Jammers in school buses are not possible," Anand said, adding, "government has asked the CBSE to consider whether jammers can be installed in schools to curb access to such websites."

The government told the court that it would file a status report on the steps taken by it to curb child pornography.

The court has asked the Centre to file a status report within two days.

The apex court was hearing a petition which has sought direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to curb the menace of child pornography across the country.  

TAGS

Child pornographySupreme CourtCentral Board of Secondary EducationCBSE

From Zee News

Rajasthan

Man kills married daughter for extra marital affair in Raja...

Madhya Pradesh

Medical admission racket accused arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Youth arrested for threatening to blow Uttar Pradesh Assembly on August 15
Uttar Pradesh

Youth arrested for threatening to blow Uttar Pradesh Assemb...

Now share any file you want on WhatsApp
Technology

Now share any file you want on WhatsApp

Bihar

Maoists kill three in Bihar's Jamui

India overtakes US as Facebook&#039;s No. 1 user
Technology

India overtakes US as Facebook's No. 1 user

Explosive in Assembly: New security measures to be followed inside UP Vidhan Sabha
India

Explosive in Assembly: New security measures to be followe...

West Bengal

Bengal topper's name appears in Jadavpur University me...

Afghan national held in J&amp;K&#039;s Baramulla while trying to exfiltrate to Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir

Afghan national held in J&K's Baramulla while tryi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Picking up the pieces to rebuild and restore normalcy in Mosul

Sikkim stand-off: Unlike Beijing, New Delhi is showing strategic maturity

DNA Edit | Not rebels, terrorists...but western media plays a wily game

ICC Women's World Cup: It is time for Indian middle order to stand-up and be counted

The bullet-riddled message