379 IAS officers have not filed asset details: Govt

As many as 379 IAS officers have not filed their immovable property returns (IPRs) for the year 2016, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 18:00

New Delhi: As many as 379 IAS officers have not filed their immovable property returns (IPRs) for the year 2016, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

The IPRs for the last year were to be filed by January 31, 2017.

"Out of 5,004 officers as per civil list 2017, as on date 379 IAS officers have not filed their IPRs for the year 2016. Of these, 38 officers have retired till date and two have expired," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Of the total officers, the highest of 37 are from Manipur-Tripura cadre, 34 of union territories cadre, 32 of Andhra Pradesh, 31 of Uttar Pradesh, 27 of West Bengal cadre, and 22 of Punjab cadre, Singh said.

There are 20 IAS officers of Odisha cadre, 19 each of Jharkhand and Nagaland cadres, 18 of Karnataka, 17 each of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, 15 of Telangana, 12 of Madhya Pradesh, 11 of Jammu and Kashmir, nine of Assam-Meghalaya, eight of Bihar, four of Tamil Nadu, five of Sikkim, three of Kerala, two each of Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, and one of Maharashtra, he said.

As per rules, officials would be denied vigilance clearance if they fail to submit IPRs in time.

IAS officersParliamentRajya SabhaAndhra PradeshWest Bengal

