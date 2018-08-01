हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
39 Nepali girls rescued from Paharganj hotel, DCW chief demands thorough probe

The hotel staff said that the girls had been staying in the hotel for the last 15 days.

ANI photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has rescued 39 girls from a hotel in Paharganj late on Wednesday night.

The Commission raided the hotel after they had received a tip-off about several Nepalese girls being kept at the hotel. 

The Women's Commission team conducted the operation along with the Delhi Police. Following the rescue, the girls were taken to the police station.

The hotel staff said that the girls had been staying in the hotel for the last 15 days. All of them provided Nepali passports as their identity proof and the girls were frequently going out and coming back to the hotel.

Delhi Police have registered a case and the girls are undergoing a medical check-up as the women's commission team said that girls were being subjected to prostitution and sexual harassment.

Chairman of the Women's Commission Swati Maliwal said, "73 girls have been rescued in the last week. Five days ago, we have rescued some girls from Delhi's Monirka while on Tuesday we rescued some more from Madangari."

Maliwal alleged that the girls were supposed to be sent to Gulf countries. She said that a big racket of human trafficking is being run under the nose of the Delhi Police.

The DCW chief has demanded a thorough investigation in order to bust the racket of human trafficking.

