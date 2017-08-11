3rd Blue Whale case emerges in India: Mumbai teen leaves home to finish deadly task, rescued

Pune: In yet another shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy from Solapur district left home to complete a task given to him in the online game 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Fortunately, the boy was rescued by the police on his way to Pune.

The district police yesterday intercepted a Pune-bound state transport bus in which the teenager was travelling, near Bhigwan on an information given by their Solapur counterparts.

"As soon as we were informed by our counterparts in Solapur, we intercepted the bus and rescued the boy, who was on his way to complete a task given by the Blue Whale Challenge game," a Bhigwan police station officer said.

He said the boy appeared 'lost' and was silent when the police took him with them. "The boy's businessman father came to the police station and took him home," the officer said.

According to him, the Class 9 student was addicted to the game, where a player is given different tasks by his handlers.

"After the boy went missing, his parents started inquiring with his friends when they came to know that he was playing the 'Blue Whale Challenge'," the official said.



This is believed to be the third case of a teenager taking the deadly challenge, which has claimed lives of more than hundred children.

Yesterday, a 13-year-old boy hooked to the game tried to jump off the third floor of his school in Indore but fellow students thwarted his attempt, police said.

Earlier, a teenager addicted to the deadly Challenge killed self by jumping off a building in Mumbai.

Originated in Russia, the deadly Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge gives players a series of 50 tasks which culminates in suicide by jumping off a terrace building. The participants are also asked to share evidence in the form of photographs of the dreaded challenges completed by them.

The tasks include watching horror movies, waking up at unusual hours and self-harming. If reports are to be believed, the task has claimed lives of hundreds of teenagers across several countries.

(With inputs from agencies)