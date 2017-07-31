4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Darrang

Guwahati: A 4.0 magnitude of earthquake hit Assam's Darrang on Monday morning. As per the reports of ANI, the quake occurred at 6:27 AM.

The north-eastern region of India has recently experienced tremors quite a few times.

On July 19, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook Manipur's Senapati.

On July 5, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook Meghalaya's West Garo Hills.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Manipur's Chandel on June 25.

On June 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Imphal.

On June 1, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the Senapati district at around 5:48 p.m.

Twenty-nine Indian cities and towns, including Delhi and capitals of nine states, fall under "severe" to "very severe" seismic zones, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Kohima (Nagaland), Puducherry, Guwahati (Assam), Gangtok (Sikkim), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Imphal (Manipur) and Chandigarh fall under seismic zones IV and V.

