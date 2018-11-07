हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Manipur

A mild earthquake hit Manipur on Wednesday morning, India Meteorological Department said.

Representational Image

A mild earthquake hit Manipur on Wednesday morning, India Meteorological Department said.

The tremors, measured 4.1 on the Richter scale, were felt at around 4.20 am in the Chandel district of the state.

No casualties or damage to property were reported, the police confirmed. 

The epicentre of the quake was located at Lat 24.1N and Long 94.0E, news agency PTI reported.

Manipur witnessed two minor earthquakes in Chandel a few months ago in July. 

Two earthquakes measuring 3.2 and 3.5 on the Richter scale were recorded in Chandel district.

Earlier on June 19, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on Richter scale had hit Imphal. 

(With Agency Inputs)

