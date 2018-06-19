हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes India-China border region

An earthquake of measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck on India-China Border Region at 5.15 am on Tuesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the quake originated at a latitude of 35.8 North and longitude of 78.6 East. It had a depth of 10 Km.

No reports of casualties or injuries have emerged so far. 

