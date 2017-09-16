close
4.5 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman and Nicobar Island region on Saturday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 08:06
4.5 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands
Representational Image

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman and Nicobar Island region on Saturday. 

According to National Centre for Seismology,  the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km and it occurred at 4:08 AM. As of now, there were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

(More details awaited). 

 

TAGS

EarthquakeAndaman and Nicobar IslandsNational Center for Seismology

