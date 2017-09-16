4.5 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman and Nicobar Island region on Saturday.
Earthquake with magnitude 4.5 occurred in Andaman and Nicobar Island region at 4:08 AM today: National Center for Seismology
According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km and it occurred at 4:08 AM. As of now, there were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.
