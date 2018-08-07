हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deoria

4 arrested, DPO terminated in Deoria shelter home sex scandal case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested four people in connection with the Deoria shelter home sex scandal case. Assuring that the other accused will soon be arrested, the District Magistrate said that the DPO (District Probation officer) has also been terminated. 

"The DPO made a mistake, the license of this shelter home was revoked last year but still, girls were sent to this shelter home," said DM, Amit Kishore.

As many as 24 girls have been rescued from a shelter home in Deoria, following which the police arrested a man and his wife, who were managers at the shelter home. 

The incident came to light after a girl escaped from the shelter home and informed the police how they were all treated like servants. A search operation is underway to rescue more girls.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered for the suspension of Sujit Kumar, who was the Deoria District Magistrate before the appointment of Amit Kishore. "Further action will be taken against him after the reports come," UP Women and Child Welfare Minister, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said.

A two-member high-level committee has also been formed who is conducting the probe. "They will stay there today (On Monday) and submit a report, following which action will be taken," Joshi added.

"After CBI inspection last year, it was established that Deoria shelter home centre was running illegally. A direction was issued to shift the inmates and shut it. But this order was not followed," Joshi had earlier said.

She had further said, "On August 1, an FIR was lodged to shut it immediately as illegal acts were being carried on a number of children enrolled at centre as per records are not present. One child was rescued yesterday who has filed a complaint. An investigation is underway."

ADG (law and order) had said, "It will be investigated. The concerned district admin is already taking action in this regard. Women and child development ministry is also looking into the matter. The children will be sent for medical examination. The truth will be brought out."

DeoriaDeoria shelter homeDeoria sex scandalUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

