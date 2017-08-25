close
4 coaches of Mumbai local train derails; no casualties reported

No casualties have been reported so far.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:53
Mumbai: In the third incident of trail derailment within a span of a week, four coaches of Andheri-Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus Harbor local train derailed near Mahim-south side at 9.55 am. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident comes two days after Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed on August 23, injuring over 80 people. On August 19, 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed killing 24 and injuring over 156 people. Both the incidents took place in Uttar Pradesh.

Train tr⁠affic has been affected between Wadala-Andheri due to the derailment, reports ANI.

Following the two train accidents in UP, an 'anguished and 'pained' Suresh Prabhu offered to quit from his post of Railway Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, “asked him to wait.”

