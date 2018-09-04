हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

4 CRPF jawans injured after terrorists hurl grenade in J&K's Baramulla

The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab the attackers.

Srinagar: Terrorists on Tuesday hurled grenade targetting Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The incident took place in the Sangrama area of Sopore in the district.

The jawans belonged to troops of D/177Bn CRPF, a police official said. As many as four security personnel were injured in the incident.

The jawans have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. As per latest reports, the conditions of the jawans are stable.

The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab the attackers, he said.

The incident comes a day after a 26-year-old man died in the clashes between the protesters and the security forces in Pulwama district.

Fayaz Ahmad Wani, 26, was killed on Monday in firing by the security forces in Gusoo village during clashes with protesters and stone-pelting mobs. 

